Bengals News (2/23): 2024 NFL Power Rankings

Bengals (Way-Too-Early) Power Rankings for 2024

Some outlets rank the Bengals as high as third, one writer is picking them to win the Super Bowl, while others have Cincinnati just hovering around the top 10 as they wait to see how the offseason plays out.

New FieldTurf To Be Installed at Paycor Stadium for 2024 Season

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf field will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades. The selection comes after a thorough review process that considered the major players in the artificial turf industry, collaboration with the NFL and its testing requirements, and stadium and football experts.

Bengals miss list of top 8 contending teams

The Cincinnati Bengals need to figure out the Tee Higgins situation, likely upgrade the offensive line, address serious depth issues on the defensive front, and hope a very young secondary takes the next step.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL offseason primer: Tons of cap space for one of AFC's best teams

Burrow will be back in 2024, and the Bengals have a boatload of cap space, which means they could get back to being at the top of the conference with just one offseason. The defense needs a ton of work, but they’re still an extremely talented squad. Cashing in on this offseason could get the Bengals back in the race for a Lombardi Trophy.

Solving the Sam Hubbard dilemma that the Cincinnati Bengals aren't even concerned about - A to Z Sports

What's crazy is that person wasn't the only one wanting to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals edge defender. There are too many to include them all, so I'll pepper them throughout the article. I had no idea the resurfacing of running back Joe Mixon's contract situation would spark a divisive conversation about a player who's about as safe from getting cut as Joe Burrow.

Bengals tabbed for blockbuster trade with Commanders

Trading for Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen would give the Bengals one of the league’s best interior defenders. While acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler would be costly—probably a high Day 2 pick at least—he would instantly boost Cincinnati’s run defense and interior pass rush.

Analyst Explains Why NFL Teams Could Pass on Brock Bowers Early in 2024 NFL Draft

Some teams won't be willing to take a tight end in the top 10 due to positional value from a spending standpoint. Having a wide receiver, offensive tackle, or cornerback on a rookie deal is much more cost-effective and valuable.

3 things the Bengals need to do to get back to the postseason in 2024

Ever since Joe Burrow was selected as the first overall pick from LSU, the Cincinnati Bengals have lived and died on their ability to protect him. This has allowed Burrow to analyze the opposing defense, extend plays, and perform to the best of his abilities when the offensive line can be effective and give him time.

Bengals keep up with the Joneses thanks to new artificial turf, but not without a troubling reminder - A to Z Sports

Can the Bengals Go Over SportsGrid’s Predicted NFL Win Total?

For the upcoming 2024 season, a slight adjustment in the Bengals’ win total appears warranted. Setting the bar at 10.5 reflects both optimism and realism.