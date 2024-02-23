Ja’Marr Chase on his favorite route and earning trust from Bengals coaches

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been in the league for three years, and in those three years, he’s had three 1,000-yard seasons, been to the Super Bowl, played in two AFC Championship games, won offensive rookie of the year, and has continued the long line of talented wide receivers that have come through the franchise throughout its history.

The scary thing is he’s still growing alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, and I get the sense he’s just getting started.

Chase joined Matt Harmon while in Las Vegas, and was asked what his favorite route was, and he had an interesting answer that tied into earning trust from his coaches.

“I probably say the out route, for real” Chase said. “It just gives me the opportunity to run a go ball if I get press. So it’s like a two-way go.”

This turned the conversation into how much freedom Chase feels he has within the Bengals offense and how trust is earned with the coaching staff. Harmon asked if more freedom corresponds with the length of time on the team or if it was something else.

“I feel like you get more freedom the more plays you make, the more they trust you,” he said. “They still don’t trust me in the slot yet. That’s why I haven’t played it so much.”

When asked why he wasn’t trusted in the slot, Chase said he didn’t know, and it was a question for the coaches to answer. He wasn’t upset, though. When Harmon said he was surprised, based on Chase’s body of work, that he isn’t trusted in all three receiver positions, the three-time Pro Bowler said it helps him get better and grow.

“I can understand that, though,” he said. “I could take coaching at the end of the day. I look at that as coaching, you know, they helping me on running certain routes differently. They just helping me be a better receiver at the end of the day.”

Chase knowing he can still grow makes him even more dangerous. A wide receiver with his physical ability still needs to put in the work, and it’s very clear Chase is doing that. His ability to be coachable just means he’ll continue to thrive in the NFL.

In the 2023 season, Chase played 889 snaps on offense. Of those, 668 were lined up wide outside, 216 were in the slot, and five were out of the backfield. Could we see a version of the Bengals offense in 2024 where Chase is moved around a lot more?

With the likelihood of Tyler Boyd playing elsewhere, it’s a very good possibility.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.

