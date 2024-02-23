 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL salary cap space is set, and it’s much bigger than expected

The Bengals have plenty of cap space to work with.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL free agency is almost here, and the Cincinnati Bengals will have plenty of money to spend.

We already knew the Bengals were projected to have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, though the initial projections have them with around $59 million in cap space.

That number is definitely going up, as the NFL just announced the salary cap space for 2024, and it’s a big increase at a whipping $255 million per club. The original projections were around $242 million, so it’s a big surprise to see it jump this high.

This means the Bengals will have even more cap space to either sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal or even get him a contract extension, then have plenty of money to do things like re-sign DJ Reader, upgrade the offensive line, sign Ja’Marr Chase to a long-term deal, and bolster the defensive back room.

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

View all 27 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...