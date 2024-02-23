2024 NFL salary cap space is set, and it’s much bigger than expected

NFL free agency is almost here, and the Cincinnati Bengals will have plenty of money to spend.

We already knew the Bengals were projected to have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, though the initial projections have them with around $59 million in cap space.

That number is definitely going up, as the NFL just announced the salary cap space for 2024, and it’s a big increase at a whipping $255 million per club. The original projections were around $242 million, so it’s a big surprise to see it jump this high.

The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

This means the Bengals will have even more cap space to either sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal or even get him a contract extension, then have plenty of money to do things like re-sign DJ Reader, upgrade the offensive line, sign Ja’Marr Chase to a long-term deal, and bolster the defensive back room.