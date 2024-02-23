Twitter reactions to Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly be using the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins. This move was very much expected since practically last season when the two sides didn’t come to terms on a long-term deal.

This isn’t necessarily the end of the saga for Higgins’ negotiations with the front office, but here are some instant reactions to the move.

I don't think that quick of a tag for Tee Higgins means a long-term deal fell apart. They've got plenty of time. Why drag the tag out? — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) February 24, 2024

This may be the biggest thing to remember. This doesn’t exclude the two sides from negotiating still. It merely means that Higgins will not hit the open market when that time comes.

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a report come out soon that a long-term deal is still being worked on that’s put out by a Bengals source.

Bengals Vets 2024 Cap Hit ranks respective to their positions (before the fun starts)



11th - Burrow

6th - Mixon

14th - Higgins (Tag)

36th - Chase

22nd - OBjr

9th - Karras

20th - Cappa



14th - Hendrickson

30th - Hubbard

18th - BJ Hill

21st - Wilson

23rd - Pratt

29th - Hilton — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 23, 2024

The Bengals still have a good value with Higgins on the tag. There is no question that if he were to hit the open market, he would be near a market-resetting deal at the top. Guys like him don’t become available too often, so having the 14th-highest cap hit when there are guys that are likely to still get big deals in free agency will be a value at the end of the day.

Interesting this is being leaked and reported today with still 11 days to go until the Tag deadline. https://t.co/jjPT9fYACu — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) February 24, 2024

C.) could mean a a trade possibility, but I deem this the least likely scenario. Tee also has to sign the tag tender first.



It is interesting to note that the Club hasn't announced it. Rather, it's a report that the Club has "informed" Tee that they will tag him. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) February 24, 2024

Mentioned the possibility of an early tag on Higgins in the 4-part series (https://t.co/Lgzp2sn3cK).



Atypical, but a method a league source specifically said to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/w8q1SDCbEo — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 24, 2024

At the end of the day, there are many different roads this can go down. We will hear tons of speculation from just about everyone. The only thing we know right now is that the Bengals will reportedly use the franchise tag on Higgins.

The team could be planning to just have him play on the tag, still trying to extend him prior to the season, or ultimately explore what they can get in return for a trade. None of these are better or worse than the others. Each has positives whether it be in the short or long term perspectives for this team.

Here are some optimistic perspectives from some more fans. At the end of the day we can all say Who Dey!

everyone who photoshopped tee higgins in different uniforms for other teams... we're getting the last laugh pic.twitter.com/OAgHT4gHah — heather (@jonasburrow) February 24, 2024

Now it’s time to wheel and deal… We know he’s here. Both sides will continue to lay out their expectations in terms of tenure and compensation.



We can get it done ✍



But for now, Tee Higgins is a Bengal pic.twitter.com/UVWxJjn0QB — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) February 24, 2024

Bengals are (unintentionally?) giving Tee Higgins another prove-it year as well.



He’s been banged up and is coming off career lows statistically.



Go ball out this year and everyone wins. https://t.co/WebVbJzAGJ — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) February 24, 2024

