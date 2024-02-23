Twitter reactions to Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly be using the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins. This move was very much expected since practically last season when the two sides didn’t come to terms on a long-term deal.
This isn’t necessarily the end of the saga for Higgins’ negotiations with the front office, but here are some instant reactions to the move.
I don't think that quick of a tag for Tee Higgins means a long-term deal fell apart. They've got plenty of time. Why drag the tag out?— Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) February 24, 2024
This may be the biggest thing to remember. This doesn’t exclude the two sides from negotiating still. It merely means that Higgins will not hit the open market when that time comes.
It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a report come out soon that a long-term deal is still being worked on that’s put out by a Bengals source.
Bengals Vets 2024 Cap Hit ranks respective to their positions (before the fun starts)— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 23, 2024
11th - Burrow
6th - Mixon
14th - Higgins (Tag)
36th - Chase
22nd - OBjr
9th - Karras
20th - Cappa
14th - Hendrickson
30th - Hubbard
18th - BJ Hill
21st - Wilson
23rd - Pratt
29th - Hilton
The Bengals still have a good value with Higgins on the tag. There is no question that if he were to hit the open market, he would be near a market-resetting deal at the top. Guys like him don’t become available too often, so having the 14th-highest cap hit when there are guys that are likely to still get big deals in free agency will be a value at the end of the day.
Interesting this is being leaked and reported today with still 11 days to go until the Tag deadline. https://t.co/jjPT9fYACu— Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) February 24, 2024
C.) could mean a a trade possibility, but I deem this the least likely scenario. Tee also has to sign the tag tender first.— Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) February 24, 2024
It is interesting to note that the Club hasn't announced it. Rather, it's a report that the Club has "informed" Tee that they will tag him.
Mentioned the possibility of an early tag on Higgins in the 4-part series (https://t.co/Lgzp2sn3cK).— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 24, 2024
Atypical, but a method a league source specifically said to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/w8q1SDCbEo
At the end of the day, there are many different roads this can go down. We will hear tons of speculation from just about everyone. The only thing we know right now is that the Bengals will reportedly use the franchise tag on Higgins.
The team could be planning to just have him play on the tag, still trying to extend him prior to the season, or ultimately explore what they can get in return for a trade. None of these are better or worse than the others. Each has positives whether it be in the short or long term perspectives for this team.
Here are some optimistic perspectives from some more fans. At the end of the day we can all say Who Dey!
everyone who photoshopped tee higgins in different uniforms for other teams... we're getting the last laugh pic.twitter.com/OAgHT4gHah— heather (@jonasburrow) February 24, 2024
Now it’s time to wheel and deal… We know he’s here. Both sides will continue to lay out their expectations in terms of tenure and compensation.— Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) February 24, 2024
We can get it done ✍
But for now, Tee Higgins is a Bengal pic.twitter.com/UVWxJjn0QB
Bengals are (unintentionally?) giving Tee Higgins another prove-it year as well.— Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) February 24, 2024
He’s been banged up and is coming off career lows statistically.
Go ball out this year and everyone wins. https://t.co/WebVbJzAGJ
