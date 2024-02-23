 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins will not be hitting free agency. Is he on the trade block?

By PatrickJudis
Syndication: The Enquirer Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly be using the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins. This move was very much expected since practically last season when the two sides didn’t come to terms on a long-term deal.

This isn’t necessarily the end of the saga for Higgins’ negotiations with the front office, but here are some instant reactions to the move.

This may be the biggest thing to remember. This doesn’t exclude the two sides from negotiating still. It merely means that Higgins will not hit the open market when that time comes.

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a report come out soon that a long-term deal is still being worked on that’s put out by a Bengals source.

The Bengals still have a good value with Higgins on the tag. There is no question that if he were to hit the open market, he would be near a market-resetting deal at the top. Guys like him don’t become available too often, so having the 14th-highest cap hit when there are guys that are likely to still get big deals in free agency will be a value at the end of the day.

At the end of the day, there are many different roads this can go down. We will hear tons of speculation from just about everyone. The only thing we know right now is that the Bengals will reportedly use the franchise tag on Higgins.

The team could be planning to just have him play on the tag, still trying to extend him prior to the season, or ultimately explore what they can get in return for a trade. None of these are better or worse than the others. Each has positives whether it be in the short or long term perspectives for this team.

Here are some optimistic perspectives from some more fans. At the end of the day we can all say Who Dey!

