Bengals News (2/24): Locker Room Upgrade

2024 Upgrades at Paycor Stadium Include New Locker Room and Field

The project has already begun and involves overhauling ceilings, flooring, restrooms, and showers, as well as installing state-of-the-art lockers.

The Conversation: Bengals Assistant Mark Duffner Eyes Players In His 28th Straight Combine: 'When We Work Together, We Work For Life'

Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner unofficially starts his 50th year in coaching next week when he heads to his 28th straight NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Hoping to Sign Tee Higgins to Long-Term Extension

Higgins would make $21.8 million on the franchise tag. The team has until March 5 to use the tag on him.

Bengals will get the green light to sign another Pro Bowl free agent from the Chiefs

Cincinnati should gladly welcome another Kansas City player.

Joe Burrow would approve latest insider report on Tee Higgins' future with Bengals

Burrow is all for keeping Higgins around in Cincinnati.

Bengals big winners with updated cap space after 2024 cap reveal

The Bengals are going to have more cap space than initially thought.

As salary cap surges, NFL still tightens its belt

News that the NFL's salary cap has skyrocketed to $255.4 million per team comes at a time when the NFL is still trying to save money by shrinking the Big Shield employee payroll.

Rams agree to re-sign Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

Demarcus Robinson is sticking around Los Angeles.

Dolphins clearing cap space by releasing veterans Howard, Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins will release cornerback Xavien Howard, his agent David Canter confirmed Friday, as the team looks to shed salary and clear cap space.

2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Will Saquon Barkley be back with the Giants? Can Jonathan Taylor stay healthy in Indy? What might Baltimore's backfield look like next fall?

Tennessee granted temporary injunction by federal judge as NCAA loses ability to enforce NIL policy

The injunction granted in the case stems from NIL recruiting violations alleged against Tennessee.

Survey from Nielsen, NFL reveals Super Bowl LVIII reached estimated 210 million viewers

The custom survey, which examined viewing in group and out-of-home settings, indicated year-over-year growth of approximately 6% compared to last year's custom survey report.