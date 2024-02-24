Ronnie Regula joining Bengals staff, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have made another addition to the coaching staff.

According to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Bengals are hiring New Mexico State’s Ronnie Regula as a quality control coach.

Regula was the Aggies’ tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

The Cincinnati #Bengals are hiring New Mexico State tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Ronnie Regula as a quality control coach, sources tell @247sports.



The ex-Miami tight end was a senior analyst at Notre Dame before NMSU. Previously worked at places like Miami and… pic.twitter.com/4HnqYZYdRV — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 24, 2024

Regula is coming off his first and only season at New Mexico State after previously working as a senior defensive analyst at Notre Dame for two seasons (2022-23).

In 2021, Regula was with the Miami Hurricanes as a quality control analyst on offense, working primarily with the running backs. He played collegiately at Miami after transferring in after beginning his career at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, so he’s very familiar with the Ohio area.

Regula had additional assistant coaching stops at UNLV, FIU, and Tennessee.

Regula actually accepted the job with New Mexico State this past December, but it appears coaching in the NFL was too good of an offer to pass on for him.