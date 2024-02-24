 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tee getting tagged

Filed under:

Ronnie Regula joining Bengals staff, per report

Regula briefly played collegiately at nearby Mount St. Joseph University.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: DEC 31 Bengals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have made another addition to the coaching staff.

According to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Bengals are hiring New Mexico State’s Ronnie Regula as a quality control coach.

Regula was the Aggies’ tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Regula is coming off his first and only season at New Mexico State after previously working as a senior defensive analyst at Notre Dame for two seasons (2022-23).

In 2021, Regula was with the Miami Hurricanes as a quality control analyst on offense, working primarily with the running backs. He played collegiately at Miami after transferring in after beginning his career at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, so he’s very familiar with the Ohio area.

Regula had additional assistant coaching stops at UNLV, FIU, and Tennessee.

Regula actually accepted the job with New Mexico State this past December, but it appears coaching in the NFL was too good of an offer to pass on for him.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...