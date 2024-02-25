Bengals 2023 Position Review: Defensive Tackles

With the center of the defensive front potentially entering free agency, what was a strength during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run is on the verge of becoming a liability.

Key Players

DJ Reader

BJ Hill

Zach Carter

2023 Review

The Bengals defense struggled with inconsistency this season and one of the big reasons was the difficulty they had stopping the run. Since DJ Reader’s arrival in Cincinnati, he has anchored this unit, but even he struggled in 2023 before his season-ending injury.

They also struggled to generate an interior pass rush. BJ Hill had 4.5 sacks, and Reader had only one. The only way they generated much push on this inside was by using substitution packages with more defensive ends on the field.

Hill continues to be a clutch player who seems to have a knack for making a play at the biggest moments in a game and even had two interceptions this season. The team was hoping Zach Carter would step up in his second season in the league, but he has yet to find his footing on the interior defensive line.

2024 Outlook

The loss of Larry Ogunjobi continues to hurt the Bengals, and a pass-rushing 3-technique to split time with Hill remains at the top of their list of needs.

Unfortunately, their problems have only gotten worse, as Reader ended the season on injured reserve and approaches free agency.

Add it all together, and you’ve got BJ Hill and a bunch of question marks on the interior of the defensive line. This problem must be solved, particularly with a young developing secondary behind them.

Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard can dominate on the edge, but if the quarterback is able to step up in the pocket, it’s all for naught.

Although they may not be willing to shell out Chris Jones money, the Bengals need to make a serious commitment to improving this unit, through the draft and/or free agency. Justin Madubuike or Christian Wilkins won’t come cheap, but either would make a lot of sense.

Unless they paint themselves into a corner at the right tackle position, Illinois’s Jer’Zhan Newton should be in consideration in Round 1, and Longhorns T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy could find their way into that conversation too.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Bengals will love Florida State’s Braden Fiske, Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson, and Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. All three are a good fit.