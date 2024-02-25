 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals labeled as ideal fit for tight end Gerald Everett

Cincinnati will likely be looking to add a tight end in free agency or draft.

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive offseason ahead of them and need to fill multiple holes in the roster if the franchise hopes for a Super Bowl run.

One position room that needs to be addressed this offseason is the tight end room.

The Bengals have a few ways to attack that need with free agency and the NFL Draft.

Fantasy football analyst Ian Hartitz believes the Bengals should pursue free agent Gerald Everett this offseason...

Everett has been a solid weapon for Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, averaging just around 50 catches for 400+ yards and three touchdowns the past few seasons.

The 29-year-old tight end could be looking for a “prove it” kind of year, and what better offense to join than Joe Burrow and company?

The Bengals could use a veteran target at the position, and Everett could be just that if Cincinnati chooses to pursue that option.

There are other names that will be available in free agency as well, like Dalton Schultz and Noah Fant.

In This Stream

Bengals Free Agency 2024: Everything to know

View all 31 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...