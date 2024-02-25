Bengals labeled as ideal fit for tight end Gerald Everett

The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive offseason ahead of them and need to fill multiple holes in the roster if the franchise hopes for a Super Bowl run.

One position room that needs to be addressed this offseason is the tight end room.

The Bengals have a few ways to attack that need with free agency and the NFL Draft.

Fantasy football analyst Ian Hartitz believes the Bengals should pursue free agent Gerald Everett this offseason...

Let's add free agent TE Gerald Everett to this Bengals offense and see what happens pic.twitter.com/9362xog3KV — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 22, 2024

Everett has been a solid weapon for Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, averaging just around 50 catches for 400+ yards and three touchdowns the past few seasons.

The 29-year-old tight end could be looking for a “prove it” kind of year, and what better offense to join than Joe Burrow and company?

The Bengals could use a veteran target at the position, and Everett could be just that if Cincinnati chooses to pursue that option.

There are other names that will be available in free agency as well, like Dalton Schultz and Noah Fant.