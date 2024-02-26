How far can analytics successfully reach?

There has been a small wave of uproar in regard to certain analytical outlets, specifically Pro Football Focus, better known as PFF.

Certainly, all sports have been using analytics for some time now, but it can only tell you so much. To an extent, you have to put your senses to the touch.

PFF is an online site that gives you a breakdown of hundreds of stats, fantasy football discussions and advice, as well as mock drafts. Dozens of writers, bloggers, and other media personnel use this site for a multitude of reasons.

But, how accurate can the site be, and how much can you trust algorithms?

According to future Hall of Famer and All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt, PFF is not very accurate at all.

"I've literally sat in a meeting room with coaches and put the grades side by side..



A coaches grade and a PFF grade and they're not even close" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NzqZy5JObb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2024

Now, this doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t use PFF anymore, but you have to be mindful of what you’re looking at. He’s not saying the whole site is trash, rather some specific stats and player breakdowns aren’t very accurate. But how is that? Aren’t algorithms and numbers always right?

Not even a chance, at least when it comes to sports.

You have to be able to watch someone actually play the sport or position. You have to use your senses a little bit and be human — watch the players, listen to them hit, or communicate with other players. Numbers don’t always show or tell you the truth.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and explained why having analytics is a good thing. They can be good for certain aspects, but you can’t use them for everything.

"There are analytics that are great and awesome for football..



There are also a lot of analytics that are absolute bullshit" ~ @ZEUS__57 #PMSLiVe pic.twitter.com/B7ccUcxry7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 9, 2024

Numbers and statistics mixed with technology can be extremely helpful and precise to the tee, but you still have to be careful as to what you use them for. Don’t let technology completely take over sports. Just let it assist you. Stick with old-time habits and actually go watch a game in person or watch the film. Those things can’t lie.