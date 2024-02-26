Bengals News (2/26): Free agency mock draft

2024 NFL free agency mock draft: Kirk Cousins to Patriots, Mike Evans to Bears and 30 other big-name moves

A year after paying Orlando Brown Jr. to protect Joe Burrow’s blind side, the Cincinnati Bengals upgrade the other offensive tackle spot with New England Patriots stalwart Trent Brown. Do you agree with this pick?

Don't expect the Cincinnati Bengals to make a run at four-time Pro Bowler that's going to get cut

The Bengals are in great shape when it comes to 2024 cap space, but they need to avoid one major temptation that just came into play.

Bengals fans debate Tee Higgins’ future after franchise tag news

Bengals fans on social media had thoughts about the Tee Higgins franchise tag.

Picking the best Round 3 draft target for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of 2024 NFL Free Agency

Cincinnati can keep a draft tradition alive by selecting an exciting playmaker.

Podcast: Which Defensive Free Agents Could Cincinnati Bengals Target in 2024?

On the latest episode of the PFN Bengals Podcast, the crew discusses which defensive free agents Cincinnati could consider when the market opens next month.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase among Cincinnati Bengals players to take in a Phoenix Suns NBA game

Burrow and the boys went out west to watch a star-studded NBA matchup.

Ja’Marr Chase wants more trust in Bengals’ offense, and he’ll get his chance to earn it next season

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver rightfully wants more.

Remembering NFL combine viral stars, how their careers panned out

Remember that guy with the ridiculous long jump? How about the one with the speedy 40-yard dash time? Let’s look back, and update where they are now.

Bears great Steve McMichael returns home after hospitalization

Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, is back home after spending more than a week in the hospital with several ailments, publicist Betsy Shepherd said.

Former NFL CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Competition Committee discussed XFL kickoff, could propose version for vote at Annual League Meeting

The Competition Committee has discussed the XFL kickoff at length, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday, and the committee could propose a version of the XFL model for a vote during the Annual League Meeting from March 24-27, per a source.

Buccaneers OLB Lavonte David not open to joining new team in free agency: 'I do want to retire a Buc'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David was asked this week whether he’d consider joining a new team this offseason, or whether the only options he’d consider at this point are re-signing with the Bucs or hanging up the cleats.

Eric Bieniemy says he chose not to stay with the Commanders

Remember when everyone thought he was going to be the Bengals head coach?