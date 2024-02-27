Bengals 2023 Position Review: Defensive Ends

Trey Sackz had an amazing year, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 first round selection showed some serious potential across from him.

Key Players

Trey Hendrickson

Sam Hubbard

Myles Murphy

Joseph Ossai

Cam Sample

2023 Review

Trey Hendrickson should be doing ads for Airbnb with all the time he spent in the other team’s territory last season. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks on the season, which is even more impressive because he never had 3 in a single game.

Unfortunately, Sam Hubbard was slowed by injuries throughout the season, and Joseph Ossai never seemed to bounce back from his AFC Championship Game knee injury and/or his preseason ankle injury.

On the plus side, Myles Murphy looked promising. He didn’t see as much action as you’d like, but he showed some serious potential as a pass-rusher.

2024 Outlook

It is often said that you cannot have enough defensive ends, but honestly, I think they are good. Hendrickson is coming off a great season. Hubbard and Ossai should be fully recovered from injury, and Murphy will be ready to make a big impact as a sophomore.

Having said that, I’m all for adding more if the price is right. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they used another top-three pick on one, because the position is so important, and the Bengals can’t keep relying solely on Hendrickson to get all of the pressures and sacks off the edge. He needs help, so hopefully, the Bengals find a way to give it to him in 2024.