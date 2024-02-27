Bengals go right tackle in latest mock draft

If there is one thing that remains constant with NFL Draft prognostications, it is that nothing remains constant.

A player can be highly rated one minute, then fall down the board as quickly as a cat on a hot tin roof. Or a player can shoot up the board on the strength of a particularly-impressive workout.

So, coming up with a mock draft that not only looks good today but has a decent chance of still looking good on April 25 is not an easy matter. But, that’s why they pay me the big bucks. So here goes.

Round 1, Pick 18

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

I struggled over whether to go defensive tackle, tight end or offensive tackle here, but ultimately decided that Joe Burrow’s health was and is the most important consideration. And, there is no better way to help ensure that health than by grabbing probably the best right tackle in all of college football in the 6-6, 335-pound Alabama stalwart.

Latham was named second-team All-American by the Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, and Walter Camp, along with CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today. He started all 13 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide this past season and allowed just two sacks, three hits, and nine hurries in 443 pass block snaps.

Round 2, Pick 49

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

One thing that nearly all of the top teams in the NFL have in common is a game-changing tight end. While the Bengals have gotten solid production over the past several years from the production, they have not had a dominant weapon there since the days of Tyler Eifert.

Sanders has a chance to be that guy. At 6-3 and 252 pounds, Sanders has both the speed and the toughness to give Cincinnati yet another weapon in Burrow’s arsenal. The No. 2 tight end prospect in the draft, Sanders has the ability to create mismatches in the secondary and to stretch the field vertically. Over the past two years, Sanders recorded 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Round 3, Pick 80

T‘Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas, 6-4, 362, 5.06 40

I am a little concerned whether Sweat will still be on the board at this point, as he is rated anywhere from the 33rd to the 90th overall prospect in this year’s draft. But if he is, he is just what the Bengals have been searching for.

At 6-4 and 362 pounds, Sweat is the run-stopper Cincinnati needs to jump back into the conversation in the AFC North. He is also surprisingly fast for his size and recorded 11 passes defensed over the course of his college career. As a pass rusher, he recorded 28 total pressures, including 23 hurries, 3 quarterback hits, and a pair of sacks during his senior season.

In the event that Sweat is not still available, Ohio State’s Michael Hall, Jr. should be. At 6-2 and 280 pounds, Hall is more in the mold of a Geno Atkins or Aaron Donald, two pretty good players in their own right.

Round 4, Pick 115

D.J. James, CB, Auburn

The Bengals go cornerback here, and James is someone who has a chance to make an impression right away. He was tied for 11th in the nation last year with 15 forced incompletions. He also recorded 13 coverage stops, tied for 28th, and came up with five interceptions over the course of his career.

Round 5, Pick 147

Tahj Washington, WR, USC

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Either one of these players looks pretty good at this point in the draft, and both make their living out of the slot. The first hails from USC, and put up some pretty impressive numbers in his senior season with 59 receptions for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns.

The second played for the Virginia Cavaliers and went off for 1,426 yards receiving on 110 catches, nine of which went for scores. Either would be a good fit for Cincinnati, so it’s just a matter of which one is still available.

Round 6, Pick 195

Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

Jefferson comes in at 6-2 and 323 pounds and runs a 4.70 40. In addition to clogging up the middle against the run, Jefferson recorded six sacks and 13 hurries over his past two seasons.

Round 7, Pick 234

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

At 6-0 and 200 pounds, Davis piled up 1,578 yards rushing on 236 attempts, good for an average of 6.7 yards per carry. He also scored 18 touchdowns on the ground and earned a 94.8 mark from Pro Football Focus (second-best in the nation).