Bengals officially hire Jordan Salkin, Ronnie Regula, and Ben Jacobs

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially hired three new assistant coaches, which are:

Offensive assistant Jordan Salkin

Defensive assistant Ronnie Regula

Special teams assistant Ben Jacobs

Salkin comes to Cincinnati from the Oregon Ducks, where he spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst. He previously served as an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 after spending seven years as an assistant in the college ranks.

Regula spent the past two seasons (2022-23) as a senior defensive analyst with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was previously an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Hurricanes in 2021 and the Tennessee Volunteers in 2020.

Regula was on the UNLV staff from 2017-19, including as tight ends coach in 2019. His college playing career began at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati before he transferred to Miami, where he played tight end with the Canes from 2012-14.

Jacobs has spent the past five seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Carolina Panthers (2019) and Washington Commanders (2020-23). He played linebacker in the NFL from 2011-18, seeing action in 73 career games for the Cleveland Browns (2011) and Panthers (14-18). He also spent two weeks on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2012.