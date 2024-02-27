Duke Tobin on Tee Higgins getting tagged and potential trade talks

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week, which means we’re getting a chance to hear from several key Cincinnati Bengals decision-makers.

On Tuesday, it was Duke Tobin’s turn to speak at the combine.

As you can imagine, Tee Higgins was a hot topic after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on the veteran wide receiver. And because Cincinnati did it so early, that’s going to lead to a lot more trade rumors swirling around Higgins.

While Tobin did make it clear the Bengals are a better team with Higgins, he did not completely shoot down a potential trade happening at some point.

Tobin is not squashing trade possibilities with Higgins this year (he did here last year). Team is better with him, but “it’s hard for me to predict all the different scenarios that could happen with him.” #Bengals — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) February 27, 2024

Definitely not the “Go find your own” wide receiver remarks Tobin made this time last year.

I’d still wager on Higgins remaining with the Bengals for the 2024 season, but Tobin’s remarks suggest the Bengals are at least more open to entertaining trade offers for their star wideout, which they should.

Higgins and his agent want him to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers, and with Ja’Marr Chase set to get a bigger deal than him, it’s not realistic to think the Bengals can keep both beyond the 2024 season unless they plan to tag Higgins again next year.