Zac Taylor discusses Tee Higgins and play-calling duties

No, Zac Taylor is not giving up play-calling duties.

While Taylor’s time as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach has been a great success — at least since 2021 — his play-calling leaves a lot to be desired at times, leaving some to wonder if he should have handed those duties to then-offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan is now the head coach for the Tennessee Titans. Had he stayed with the Bengals, however, Bengals radio announcer Dave Lapham said that Taylor considered handing play-calling duties to Callahan.

Taylor shot down that belief at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

“No,” exclaimed Taylor. “I like the process we have going right now.”

Taylor has always made it clear that it’s a group effort with his OC and other coaches when it comes to running the offense, but he still has the final say, and that isn’t changing.

Part of the Bengals offense not living up to expectations for much of the 2023 season was due to untimely injuries to key players, one of which was Tee Higgins, who missed five games with rib and hamstring injuries while in a contract year.

Now, the Bengals are planning to have Higgins back next season under the franchise tag, and Taylor is happy to have him around as the team looks to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor on Tee Higgins (“You don’t let a player like that walk out the door”) and play calling (was never considering giving it up). #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ODVvi7p7SC — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 27, 2024

“We have a great relationship with Tee that will carry us through the offseason.”

Let’s hope that comes to fruition and the Bengals offense gets back to form in 2024.