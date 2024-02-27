Will the Bengals trade Tee Higgins in 2024?

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins. Does that mean he’s locked into playing for the Bengals when the 2024 NFL season kicks off?

Because Higgins was tagged right when the franchise tag window opened, that led many to believe it was a sign that the team would entertain trade offers.

Coincidentally, this also came before the NFL Scouting Combine kicked off, where head coach Zac Taylor and de facto GM Duke Tobin are among the Bengals representatives for the event.

Did they tag Higgins so early so they could listen to other teams’ offers at the combine? Tobin didn’t exactly shoot down trade talks like he did in 2023.

So, we’re asking if you believe Higgins will be traded or remain in Cincinnati in 2024. Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

