Joe Burrow is on track to make a full recovery from torn wrist ligament

The Cincinnati Bengals, after making two straight AFC Championship Games, had high expectations entering the 2023 season. Setbacks to Joe Burrow’s health continued to hamper Cincinnati’s play until, ultimately, the star went down for the season on primetime football.

Burrow was injured against the Ravens on Nov. 16, and he was sidelined for the remainder of the season. Although Jake Browning did his best, there’s no replacing Burrow, but there is a positive update from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Burrow, per Duke Tobin, is expected to make a full recovery, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to make it back onto the field come Week 1.

Updates on Joe Burrow’s wrist per #Bengals Duke Tobin:



“He’s Joe. So, you know that he’s 100% focused on that…all reports that we’ve gotten have been very positive. We expect a full recovery and for him to continue being Joe.” | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) February 27, 2024

Burrow, especially after having beaten Patrick Mahomes in a road AFC Championship Game, has cemented himself as one of the league's rising stars, so his continued injury battles are discouraging the entire league, outside of other AFC North competitors.

The Bengals will be returning a strong supporting cast, including former top-five pick Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the latter of which was just franchised tagged to ensure he’d be in the stripes against next season.

With Burrow at full strength, the sky is the limit for this star-studded roster.