Bengals News (2/28): Tight end reset

Even Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin used that terminology this week at the scouting combine, admitting that how the position has shaken out for the team over the last few years has seemingly been the best path.

"We tagged him with the intent of him playing for us. He's a good player. We want good players. He fits us perfectly," Tobin said. "We tagged him for that reason. The hypotheticals of what could happen, it's hard for me to comment on.

The Bengals officially placed the franchise tag on Higgins on Monday. That guarantees Cincinnati the right to sign Higgins to a one-year deal worth $21.8 million for the upcoming season. Higgins, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, is at the end of an expiring rookie contract.

"The message is: We really like Tee, and we're a better team with Tee. In terms of our intentions going forward, and answering hypotheticals of what could and couldn't come about, I won't get into that. But we feel like we're a better team with him. The reason we franchised him is because we would like to have him. He's not under contract, and it's hard for me to predict all the different scenarios that could happen. But we feel strongly about Tee Higgins and his fit with us."

The Bengals today announced the hiring of three assistants for the team's 2024 coaching staff. The new assistants include Jordan Salkin (offensive assistant), Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant) and Ben Jacobs (special teams assistant).

"Obviously coming from Cincinnati, heavily, heavily involved in the draft process," Callahan said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. "That's how they've operated for a long time. I think that's been a huge benefit to me. Being involved in that process the way we were, being in all those draft meetings, in the draft process, that's an area I feel I've really grown over the years.

"It's really critical," Tobin said about a sound recovery for the franchise quarterback. "And as far as I know, it's going really well. He's been around the building, a lot of rehabbing. He's Joe so you know that 100% effort is going to go into it. He's focused on it. All the reports that we've gotten have been very positive. So we expect a full recovery and we expect him to continue being Joe."

Reader, set to be a free agent after suffering a torn quad last December, is one of the five best interior nose tackle in the NFL when healthy. But the injury timing and seriousness of the team’s need made it hard to tell how the Bengals might approach the situation.

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

With the league gathering in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it's a good time to provide my second projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit on April 25. It will be interesting to see how this week's events at Lucas Oil Stadium impact the prospect pecking order. But at the moment -- just before the free agency frenzy -- this is my forecast for the first 32 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL free agency: Baker Mayfield, Derrick Henry among 15 boom-or-bust players on the market

There may not be any live football games gracing our televisions, but the NFL never sleeps and Free Agency Frenzy is on the horizon. Millions of dollars and several signatures over the next couple months could vastly change the landscape of the league for the 2024 season.

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

"We've won a lot of games over these two years with Kirk as our quarterback, and I thought he was playing as well as anyone in the National Football League when he got hurt after beating the Packers at Lambeau last year, coming off a Monday night win over the team that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl," the coach said on Tuesday. "To have that happen was a big deal for me personally, much beyond my role just coaching the team. But it's been awesome to see him through his rehab and where he is now, really getting right back on his feet and attacking this thing. My feelings on Kirk Cousins have not wavered, and if anything, they're stronger now, having gone through a lot of adversity together."

Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

"It's hard to say right now," Poles told reporters Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, "but it's gotta help our organization significantly to move around, because we saw what it did last year. And I'm looking for that type of return ticket to improve our football team."