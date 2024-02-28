Jake Browning and Cal Adomitis get tendered by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that long-snapper Cal Adomitis and quarterback Jake Browning have been issued tenders that assure the team will retain their exclusive rights for the 2024 season.

This move was pretty much a guarantee to happen, as Adomitis has been the Bengals’ primary long-snapper since taking the job during the 2022 season, and the former Pitt Panther has never looked back.

As for Browning, he was a revelation this season when Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury. After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 20219, the former Washington Huskies star never threw a regular-season pass until the 2023 season.

In nine games (seven starts), Browning completed 70.4% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 4-3 as a starter with a 98.4 passer rating. The Bengals were never letting that walk away this offseason for nothing.

Now, Browning will almost certainly be on the 53-man roster as Burrow’s backup next season, then likely become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason.

As exclusive-rights players, Adomitis and Browning each have the option of signing the Bengals’ tender offer or negotiating a longer-term contract with the team.