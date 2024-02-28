Bengals select Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft to help bolster the current roster.

The Bengals have quite a few glaring holes in next season’s roster, with positions like tight end, offensive tackle, defensive line, cornerback, and even punter needing to be addressed this offseason.

In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, he has the Bengals addressing the offensive tackle position in round number one.

With the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Kiper has the Bengals selecting Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

Kiper stated, “The Bengals are one of the teams that will be helped by a deep offensive tackle class, as there could be as many as eight going in Round 1. With Orlando Brown Jr. locked into the position on the left side, their hole is on the right, as Jonah Williams is a free agent. Fuaga could play there from day one; he started 25 games at right tackle in college. He is a tenacious run-blocker in a 6-foot-6, 335-pound frame. He allowed just one sack over the past two seasons.”

One of the biggest keys to this mock draft is the depth at the offensive tackle position in this upcoming draft class.

In Kiper’s most recent mock draft, there are four offensive lineman taken off the board before the Bengals selection at No. 18, but landing Fuaga here still looks like it would be a great selection.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Fuaga is the 14th-best prospect in this year’s draft class. Projections have him going as high as 10th overall to the New York Jets.

If Cincinnati has a chance to grab Fuaga at No. 18, it feels like a no-brainer with his Day 1 starting talent and a clear need at right tackle if that’s not addressed in free agency.