Bengals’ NFLPA player team report card revealed: The good, the bad, and the ugly

The NFLPA started having players grade their current teams based on several different categories last offseason. This is the first chance any teams have had opportunities to respond to whatever feedback they were given last year.

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t rank very well, as they are the 26th team out of all 32.

This isn’t an end-all-be-all situation, though. As we go through some of these things, we will see areas where the team has improved since last year. It also isn’t the end of the world having a low grade.

For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked 31st in the NFL.

Before you go off about players being spoiled and such, remember there are plenty of guys making the league minimum (still handsomely paid), but not all of these guys are multi-millionaires who will play 8-to-10 years. Also, remember the Brown family’s responsibility as owners is to make sure they provide an environment so they can make sure their players are at their best.

Here are some takeaways from the players’ feedback:

The Good

The Bengals took to heart some criticism from last year and improved their training facilities. They noted increasing the sizes of the hot and cold tubs as well as adding a new recovery room.

The team also feels great about the weight room and training staff feeling like they have quality equipment and are given enough individual attention.

Another thing that stands out is head coach Zac Taylor getting an A and being ranked 10th in the NFL. It helps that he’s ranked third overall on being efficient with players’ time.

Cincinnati also doesn’t require players to have roommates, which can certainly make travel a lot easier and enjoyable to have that kind of privacy.

The Bad

You could argue that this could be in the good category, but realistically it isn’t great. Mike Brown ranks 25th in the NFL. Now, if this was around a couple of years ago, you may have seen a much lower ranking here. This team has made plenty of strides, but they were also pretty far back in the race to begin with. Improving in more areas, as they did in the training facility, should help this grade.

81 percent of players think their lockers are big enough, which is the 21st worst among teams. That does kind of show most players are happy, but there are a few holdouts.

The Ugly

There are apparently a ton of issues with plumbing leaving half of the showers functional and only five toilets for the entire team. Needless to say, that is scraping by at an unnecessary level (repeated offense from last season).

The situation with taking care of families on game day is bad. You really would like your players to have some sort of peace of mind while they are playing. They rank 32nd in this category, and it is earned. The players want a daycare on game days as well as a warm area for their families to be during the cold, somewhere better than a tent to meet after games with family, and also just someone the family can contact with questions since right now it seems to be unclear (repeated offense from last year).

The only improvement as far as food goes from last year is the team offers dinner to the players (a third meal) on Wednesday rather than not at all. They still aren’t open to serving food on off days despite players being in the building or having three meals on any of the other days. They also rank 30th in food taste and 31st in freshness of food (repeated offenses from last year).

This wasn’t part of the report card last season, but players also note they don’t have a full-time dietitian on staff. They are one of the few teams not to have that.

Overall

Some of these things get nitpicky when there are over 80 percent of players happy with certain conditions, but it ends up looking terrible because it is put up directly against the other teams. That doesn’t mean there aren’t positives and negatives to take away.

The really scathing thing that is holding this team back from grading way better is doing the bare minimum that other teams are already doing as far as locker room maintenance, taking care of families of players, and especially nutrition.

It is still shocking that a modern NFL team isn’t investing in making sure their players aren’t being given the instruction and means of eating in a manner that will make sure their bodies are well taken care of. It isn’t a far bar to go over from how cheap the franchise used to be, but that all is still unacceptable.

The good news is they took to heart some of the criticism from last year and improved the training facilities as well as some other quality of life things. Not to mention they have one of the most well-liked head coaches in the NFL.

It is about time the rest of this starts catching up, though.