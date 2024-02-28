New report emerges on Bengals’ draft priorities for Round 1 and the punter situation

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

Typically, the combine can produce scoops on what NFL teams are planning for the offseason.

For the Bengals, a major scoop came from FOX 19’s Jeremy Rauch, who says the Bengals are prioritizing offensive tackle, cornerback, and interior defensive line in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That’s no real surprise, as o-line and d-line are two positions that have to be addressed either in free agency or early in this year’s draft. Even if DJ Reader is re-signed, it would be great to have another impact player in the middle of the defense since Reader and BJ Hill are the only impact-makers on the roster there.

Right tackle is going to be a major need with Jonah Williams likely departing, and there aren’t exactly a lot of good options in free agency.

Cornerback isn’t a major need, but the Bengals could definitely use some more firepower there. And Duke Tobin is no stranger to taking a cornerback in Round 1, even when it’s not an immediate need.

Saying this, I think a lot of Bengaldom will be very frustrated if the team passes on addressing the offensive line for a cornerback after watching Joe Burrow get pummeled yet again in 2023.

Perhaps the most notable report from Rauch is that the Bengals are interested in finding a new punter after Brad Robbins had a poor showing in his rookie season. It could be that the Bengals are just looking to bring in some competition for Robbins, but it doesn’t bode well for him being locked in as the guy next season.

Some #Bengals notes heading into the NFL scouting combine.



Early conversations indicate the team is prioritizing cornerback, offensive tackle, interior defensive line in the first round.



Pass catcher still an outlier.



High interest in finding a new punter in some capacity. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 27, 2024

What is the most significant part of this report in your eyes? Sound off in the comments!