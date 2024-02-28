 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: From Tags to Riches

Franchise tags, salary cap numbers and the Combine, oh my! John and Anthony weigh the pros and cons of the Tee Higgins decision, while bringing you exclusive sights and sounds from Indianapolis and give a list of some players they’re keeping an eye on this week.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are in full-offseason mode and the news has been big thus far. Tee Higgins has received the Franchise Tag, while the brain trust is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

We bring you exclusive footage from Indianapolis and break down the pros and cons of the Higgins situation. Join us live on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!

