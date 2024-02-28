The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: From Tags to Riches

The Cincinnati Bengals are in full-offseason mode and the news has been big thus far. Tee Higgins has received the Franchise Tag, while the brain trust is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

We bring you exclusive footage from Indianapolis and break down the pros and cons of the Higgins situation. Join us live on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!