Tee Higgins trade proposal sees Bengals land a top-50 draft pick

Until Week 1 kicks off, Tee Higgins is going to be involved in trade talks. That’s just how it is for the Cincinnati Bengals wideout after being hit with the franchise tag.

So, what could a possible Higgins trade look like?

Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network proposed a deal that would see the Bengals ship Higgins to the Tennessee Titans for the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While not a first, that’s probably about as good of a pick as Cincinnati is going to get for Higgins coming off a down year yet still pushing to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.

As you may know, former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is now the Titans head coach, and receiver is a big position of need. What better way to address it than by reuniting Higgins with Callahan?

And as Robinson notes, the Titans have more cap space to hammer out a long-term deal for Higgins. Over The Cap currently has Tennessee ranked first in the NFL with $72,434,839 in effective cap space.

It would also give presumed franchise quarterback Will Levis a go-to option for the future since current No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins is 31 and entering a contract year.

The Bengals haven’t made many blockbuster trades in franchise history, but if there’s a deal to be made with Higgins, Brian Callahan and the Titans may be the ones to get the job done.

Let’s say this trade did go down. Would it be fair for both sides? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

