Salkin hire links Bengals to top offensive line prospect

The Cincinnati Bengals have had to shake up their staff a bit this season.

With Brian Callahan leaving to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, the Bengals have had to replace their offensive coordinator and then their quarterbacks coach as a result of Dan Pitcher’s promotion.

The team has also added Jordan Salkin as an offensive assistant. Salkin, who has worked in the NFL and college ranks, was most recently with the Oregon Ducks as an offensive analyst.

In that time, he got to see center Jackson Powers-Johnson up close and personal.

While center isn’t an immediate need for the Bengals with Ted Karras still under contract, the team could be interested in a plan for if Karras moves on or even retires. Another intriguing idea would be Powers-Johnson moving to guard. With Cordell Volson still having struggles, the Bengals could opt to bring in real competition for him,

Powers-Johnson isn’t just regarded as the best center in the draft, but as the best interior offensive lineman of all.

Having someone in the building who can attest to how Powers-Johnson practices, prepares and how he is as a teammate could be valuable information to the Bengals front office as they weigh their options with the 18th overall pick.

Free agency will likely provide some insight into how the Bengals attack the draft in April as well, but there is now a direct link between Powers-Johnson and a Bengals coach to keep an eye on as the draft draws near.