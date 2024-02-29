Frank Pollack on right tackle situation: “It’s not ideal”

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack has dealt with a lot of turnover in his unit, but he knows that’s just how it is sometimes.

Still, he would like to find a right tackle who can become entrenched as the starter at some point, whether that’s finding a plug and play rookie in the Draft or picking up a veteran and drafting his successor.

Yesterday, a reporter said to Pollack:

You guys have kinda had a revolving door at right tackle, and you’re pretty much headed in that direction with Jonah [Williams] being a free agent. How do you feel about having to reassess that position every year?

Here’s what he said:

I mean, it’s not ideal, obviously. You’d loved to have had a guy you can plug in two or three years ago that you know was going to be here for the next 10 years, but that’s again part of the business, part of the league. It’s something that... you know if you sign an older guy, you’re hoping to find a younger guy to step up and develop as well. I think we’re looking at all those options and we’ll see where this league offseason takes us.

You can watch the clip below: