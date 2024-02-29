Should the Bengals address safety in free agency or early in the NFL Draft?

After losing both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, the Cincinnati Bengals fielded Dax Hill and Nick Scott to start the 2023 season and the safety positions.

Scott proved unreliable, so the Bengals put in rookie safety Jordan Battle, and he finished the season and played very well.

Hill, on the other hand, struggled, and the inexperience at the position hurt the secondary throughout the year.

The Bengals are now entering the 2024 season with the same basic starting players in the secondary. DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, and Battle and Hill.

Do they need to, though?

The Bengals need a lot of help at other positions, including tight end, offensive tackle, and defensive tackle, but one position that could use an upgrade is safety. Hill could be more at home backing up Hilton at the nickel spot, where he played a large chunk of his time at Michigan. Hilton is entering the last year of his contract, and Hill could be his replacement.

This could allow the Bengals to pair Battle with another safety who is more comfortable with a center-field role. Hill’s freak athleticism could turn him into a nightmare coming off the edge at the quarterback or against the run.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jeremy Chinn, and Antoine Winfield Jr. are among the 2024 safety free agency class, while Josh Proctor, Andre Sam, Tyler Owens, and Jaylin Simpson are in this year’s draft class at the position.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of spending money at safety in free agency or using a Day 1 or 2 pick on the position in the NFL Draft?