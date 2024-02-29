Bengals meet with Brock Bowers and Ja’Tavion Sanders at NFL Combine

The best tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft has met with the Cincinnati Bengals this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who has been a popular player mocked to the Bengals at the 18th overall selection in the draft, acknowledged he has met with Cincinnati and Indianapolis, among 15 other teams so far at the combine, according to Miami Herald writer Al Butler.

Bowers helped Georgia win two national championships and post a combined 42-2 record during his three college seasons. He twice won the Mackey Award awarded to College Football’s best tight end, earned First-Team All-SEC honors all three years of his college career, was a Unanimous All-American this past season, a First-team All-American in 2022, Second-Team All-American in 2021 and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021.

While he’s the top tight end on every NFL Draft board, the Bengals aren’t limiting its options at the position to him.

A report from Jake Liscow of Locked On Bengals states the team is also set to meet with projected second-rounder Ja’Tavion Sanders among nearly every tight end at the combine.

This past season as a junior with the Longhorns, Sanders hauled in 45 passes for 682 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. In 2022, he caught 54 balls for 613 yards and five scores. He’s widely viewed as the second-best tight end this year but is someone the Bengals could likely get in Round 2.

The full list of tight ends in Indianapolis this week includes Bowers, Sanders, Erick All, Iowa, AJ Barner, (Michigan) Jaheim Bell, (Florida State), Devin Culp, (Washington), Dallin Holker, (Colorado State), Theo Johnson, (Penn State), Trey Knox, (South Carolina), Tanner McLachlan, (Arizona), Tip Reiman, (Illinois), Ben Sinnott, (Kansas State), Brevyn Spann-Ford, (Minnesota) Cade Stover, (Ohio State), Jack Westover, (Washington) and Jared Wiley (TCU).

Thus, it is clear that the Bengals are committing to finding a solution at tight end, a position that has been a revolving door for several seasons.