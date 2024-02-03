Bengals News (2/3): Senior Bowl Game

Bengals Booth Podcast: What You Need

Dan Hoard discusses what the Bengals need to do to reclaim the AFC North and ultimately return to the Super Bowl.

Bengals tout Andrei Iosivas as example of Senior Bowl’s importance

The Senior Bowl is underway, with the Bengals pointing at Andrei Iosivas' rookie season.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Be on Cincinnati Bengals First Round Radar After Performance at Senior Bowl

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson was dominant this week at the Senior Bowl. He has the ability to play center and both guard spots. He has great size at 6-3, 334 pounds.

Three Senior Bowl risers the Cincinnati Bengals should consider targeting in the 2024 NFL Draft

Practice week is finished for the 2024 Senior Bowl, and the Cincinnati Bengals saw plenty from positions of interest.

Senior Bowl: Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix among top prospects, plus biggest storylines, how to watch - CBSSports.com

The 2024 Senior Bowl kicks off at 1 pm ET on the NFL Network at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. You can stream it online with the NFL Network.

2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects stood out the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah highlights 10 players who helped themselves heading into Saturday's all-star game.

2024 Senior Bowl Recap, Day 3: Standouts, draft risers and more

Recapping the third day of 2024 Senior Bowl practices, with the 2024 NFL Draft cycle now in full force.

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves in Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl? Chad Reuter spotlights six standouts from the all-star game.

Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater named coach of HS alma mater

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who recently retired after a decade in the NFL, has been named head coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, his alma mater.