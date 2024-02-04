Bengals News (2/4): What’s next for Dax Hill?

Bengals’ Duke Tobin foreshadows plan for safety Dax Hill heading into third year

The struggles of Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill from 2023 cannot continue in 2024. Tobin expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Campbell’s Chunky Donates 25,000 Products to Freestore Foodback

This season, Campbell’s Chunky donated 1,000 products for each sack recorded by the Bengals defense, up to 25,000 products. The defense answered the call in 2023, totaling 44 sacks.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Coaches Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson Could Reunite With Las Vegas Raiders

Lewis and Jackson spent significant time together in Cincinnati. Lewis was head coach of the Bengals from 2003-18.

PFF Lists Three Teams as Good Free Agent Fits For Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

"It’s no secret the Carolina Panthers desperately need wide receiver help, and Tee Higgins played his college ball at Clemson, so it would be a return to the area."

Joe Burrow's girlfriend gives glimpse at offseason in new photos

Joe Burrow's offseason looks to include some R&R, sandy beaches and maybe even a little bit of gardening.

All six new head coaches the Bengals will go up against in the 2024 NFL season have been hired

No team will face more newly hired head coaches than the Bengals will next season.

NFL’s prioritization of player safety leads to promising injury data for 2023 season

Judy Battista reports on how the NFL’s continued effort to prioritize player safety has led to promising injury data from the 2023 NFL season, specifically when it comes to lower extremity injuries.

Steve Wilks’ road back: Inside 49ers DC’s path to Super Bowl

A firing, a lawsuit, head coaching disappointment — a lot has happened to the 49ers defensive coordinator. But he fought through it to get to the NFL’s big game