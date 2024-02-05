PFF pegs Noah Brown as potential target for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be under a microscope for the next few months as many decisions are on the horizon. What they do with Tee Higgins will be the main focus of the fanbase as free agency starts to heat up in the spring.

If Higgins isn’t franchise-tagged or signed to a long-term deal, he could easily head elsewhere, and if he does, the Bengals may look towards another weapon for star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Who could that be? Well, Pro Football Focus suggests that Houston Texas receiver Noah Brown could be among the names they would eye.

They note that he could be a target if Boyd leaves, but I would assume Cincinnati would go more internal if Boyd leaves and ultimately only target a receiver in free agency if Higgins and Boyd were to head elsewhere. Regardless, here’s the rationale for the case.

“If the Bengals let Tyler Boyd depart in free agency, they still may have in-house replacements with 2023 rookies Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, but Brown is a big-bodied inside/outside replacement who did very well this season to get open for C.J. Stroud on broken plays, which makes him a good fit with Joe Burrow who maximizes the scramble drills as well as anyone,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote.

Brown had the best game of his career against the Bengals, going for seven receptions and 172 yards in a game which ultimately could’ve been the deciding factor in Cincinnati’s playoff fate (and Houston’s as well). Brown ended with a career-best 567 yards on just 33 receptions for a career-best 17.2 yards per reception average.

At 28, he’s not necessarily a younger receiver and spent five years with the Cowboys prior to joining Houston and really being a top option for the CJ Stroud-led attack. His creative ability, as PFF notes, is a key reason why he could be a good option for Cincinnati, and if the team loses multiple weapons, keep him on your radar.