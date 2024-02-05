Peyton Manning thinks Brian Callahan can help Will Levis the way Zac Taylor helped Joe Burrow

Peyton Manning, who recently coached the AFC in the Pro Bowl, took time to talk about how new Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was the right move.

The HOF quarterback explained that having an offensive head coach like Callahan or Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor allows a young quarterback to be in the same system for a number of years. Plus, there are “answers on every play”.

Manning added that continuity helped him a lot, apparently intending during his early days with the Indianapolis Colts. And he thinks that is currently an advantage for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Here is the full transcript of what Manning said:

“I talked to [Titans GM] Ran [Carthon] during the interview process, and that was one of the first things that jumped out to me: how Brian would benefit Will [Levis]. And I’ve enjoyed getting to know Will and keeping up with him. He got some good experience in his first year, but now you’re looking for some continuity in the system.

“And the good thing about Brian, I know he’s calling the plays this year, but it’ll be the same system the entire time. That’s so critical to a quarterback. That’s how I had it in my career. Joe Burrow’s going to have the same system as long as Zac Taylor’s there. So that’s a real plus for any young quarterback. And Will will benefit from that. It’s quarterback-friendly. There’s answers on every play. And as a quarterback, that’s what you’re looking for.”

You can watch the clip here: