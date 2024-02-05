Ja’Marr Chase clarifies C.J. Stroud comments

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught a beautiful pass from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl over the weekend.

In case you haven’t seen it, check it out below:

CJ Stroud DIME to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/7bHgFzm03k — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) February 4, 2024

A little later, he made a fun comment about the two teaming up, saying, “C.J., I now you wanna come play with me, brother. Come on!”

Unfortunately, some took that to mean he’d prefer playing with Stroud over playing with Joe Burrow, the QB with whom he won a national championship at LSU and appeared in a Super Bowl.

So to set things right, Chase went out of his way to post this on X: “lol i’m not leaving my dawg joe that easy ya’ll relax .”

lol i’m not leaving my dawg joe that easy y’all relax . — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) February 5, 2024

Whew! I guess we’ll get to see the two continue to set records together for now.

But seriously, Stroud’s pass was breathtaking. He looks to be in the conversation with Burrow in the elite group of NFL QBs pretty soon.