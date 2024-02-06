Bengals News (2/6): Will Willie Anderson make Pro Football Hall of Fame this week?

Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Why these finalists should be inducted

It’s a busy week for the NFL. Not only will the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out in Super Bowl 58, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome a new class to Canton.

One offseason move for each AFC team: Bengals must keep Tee Higgins; time for Texans to spend

Letting a pivotal offensive cog walk without getting anything in return makes no sense, especially considering the Bengals are projected to have sufficient cap space that they could end up signing enough players to prevent them from being awarded a compensatory pick for losing Higgins. Instead, Cincinnati could use that short-term space to ensure Higgins doesn't hit the open market -- where he'd probably see upwards of $25 million per year as his new team's No. 1 wideout -- in 2024. Using the tag on Higgins gives Cincy three options:

Bengals get a new name for Joe Burrow in fresh mock draft

That’s where the Bengals look in a new mock draft from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who has them taking Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu: “Fashanu has good size and length, and plenty of upside, but he still has work to do to reach his potential.”

Five Senior Bowl Standouts That Cincinnati Bengals Could Target in 2024 NFL Draft

My first year at the Senior Bowl was a blast and I can confidently say that it will not be my last. Being able to evaluate these players live and (for some) against much better talent than they faced in college, was eye opening. Finding the risers and fallers this week may not be definitive for their overall draft stock, but is fun nonetheless.

Former Bengals running back announces retirement from NFL on social media

Burkhead was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft and played 42 games, mostly on special teams, from 2013-16. He rushed for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries and added 34 receptions for 288 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals: Lou Anarumo compares Patrick Mahomes to all-time greats

Lou Anarumo, who is in his fifth season with the Bengals as the defensive coordinator, talked with Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle before the Chiefs match up against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

PFF Names Cincinnati Bengals as a Top Landing Spot For Former Houston Texans Tight End Dalton Schultz

"Tanner Hudson quietly carved out a meaningful role in the Bengals' offense over the second half of the season as an underneath pass catcher, with his 35 receptions, five forced missed tackles, and 19 first downs from Week 9 onward all ranking as top-15 marks among tight ends," Spielberger wrote. "Nevertheless, Hudson and Irv Smith Jr. are free agents, so Cincinnati once again has a talent void at the position. Capitalizing on a depressed tight-end market in free agency could be wise."

Ja’Marr Chase opens up about Bengals losing Brian Callahan to Titans

“I hate to see him leave, but it’s nice to see him get a head job,” Chase said, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website. “He’s a good coach, he loves his players. We always had good conversations. I think he’s a great guy. The Titans are fortunate to get him."

Cincinnati Bengals: Franchise tag or free agency for Tee Higgins?

The Bengals can work to re-sign or even use the franchise tag on any of their players before they hit free agency, but it’s unlikely they are able to negotiate new deals for all of them. Here is a look at how likely each is to return.

Weak NFL Draft class of running backs should impact how Bengals handle Joe Mixon's contract - A to Z Sports

Mixon agreed to a new two-year contract with Cincinnati last July. He's due to make $5.75 million in cash this season and count for $8.5 million in cap space. If he's on the roster on March 18, he's owed a $3 million roster bonus that's guaranteed.