The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Special Super Bowl LVIII Interview with Ken Anderson!

We are so pleased to be joined by the great Ken Anderson on the week of the Super Bowl. Aside from getting his thoughts on the big game and his experiences in it, we want to get his thoughts on the state of the current Bengals.

We’re also excited to hear about the many great things the Ken Anderson Alliance is doing in the community. We are happy to be running another fundraising endeavor for the great cause—and, if you get involved, you can win some prizes!

You can support the Ken Anderson Alliance directly here, or by sending us a “YouTube Super Chat” donation, which we will funnel over to that great charity. Shoot us confirmation if you directly support them to be entered into a giveaway!

Join us live at 5:00 p.m. ET, or else catch the interview on your favorite platform afterward. Our thanks to Mr. Anderson and the Ken Anderson Alliance!