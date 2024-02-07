Robert Livingston leaving for Colorado Buffaloes, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are losing another coach.

According to Ian Rapoport and Matt Zenitz, Bengals safeties/secondary coach Robert Livingston is heading to the college ranks to be the new Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator under Deion Sanders.

Livingston just wrapped up his ninth season as a coach in the Queen City, as he was one of the team’s longest-tenured assistants. He originally joined the franchise for the 2012 season as a scout, then became a defensive quality control coach and a special teams assistant in 2015.

Livingston was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2016, secondary coach in 2017, and then became the safeties/secondary coach in 2018.

Livingston would be the second coach to depart the Bengals staff this offseason after offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was tabbed to be the Tennessee Titans’ next head coach.

Best of luck to Coach Livingston in Boulder!

#Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston is in Colorado today speaking with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and he’s expected to be named their new defensive coordinator. A Lou Anarumo discipline, he’s an impressive young coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Deion Sanders is hiring Cincinnati #Bengals safeties coach Robert Livingston as his defensive coordinator at Colorado, sources tell @247sports.



A popular, respected name in NFL circles. Helped Cincy rank No. 3 in the NFL in pass TDs allowed in ‘22 and No. 8 in INTs this year. pic.twitter.com/bHOf4fn622 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 7, 2024

