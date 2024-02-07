Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

Greetings, Bengals fans.

It’s finally here. Super Bowl LVIII Week has arrived, and we’ll be treated to one final NFL game for the 2023 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to solidify their ongoing dynasty with a third championship in five years. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will look to claim the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy. That would put them in a tie with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins of all time.

So, who will you be rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Championship? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

