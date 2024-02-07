Bengals News (2/7): Joe Burrow appears in Bodyarmor commercial

Quick Hits: Zac Taylor's Tree Grows In Super Bowl: 'I Want To Do It The Way Zac Is Doing It'; Marvin Lewis Takes Bengals Roots To New Role

"Zac, honestly, is one of the main reasons I'm coaching right now," Kubiak insisted Monday night in a small, quiet space of raucous Allegiant Stadium. "I got to be in a room with him every day, sit right next to him, got to watch him work, saw him interact with the players. I said to myself, 'I want to do it the way Zac is doing it.'"

Las Vegas Raiders OT Jermaine Eluemunor Praises Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ahead of Free Agency

The Bengals could be in the market for a new starting right tackle this offseason with Jonah Williams set to become a free agent. At least one veteran offensive lineman believes in Joe Burrow and could be a good fit at right tackle.

NFL Salary Cap Analyst Shares Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Contract Projection Ahead of Free Agency

Higgins would be the best free agent wide receiver on the market if he made it that far. The Bengals are expected to use the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, but what would a contract extension look like for Higgins? Could a long-term deal benefit both parties?

5 Cincinnati Bengals who could take major leaps in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals had some roster turnover last season with the departures of Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and others, which led to some new faces getting critical playing time throughout the season. Now, with an off-season full of unprecedented possibilities, Cincinnati will need key contributors to make major leaps in 2024 and step into new and more prominent roles.

3 Cincinnati Bengals free agents whose departures would hurt the team

But, in many ways, starting fresh and succeeding next season starts now. Joe Burrow getting healthy is the first key to a successful season, but navigating free agency carefully will be crucial to the team's success next season. Many Bengals will become free agents soon, so let's take a look at three unrestricted free agents whose departures would be felt, and may even hurt the team next year.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis talks new role with the Raiders

Lewis never had an official assistant head coach when he was with the Bengals, but he said owner Mike Brown would always give his opinion.

Will Bengals move on from Mixon? If so, what will they do to replace him?

What the Bengals will likely do: Mixon is coming off a season in which he ranked very low in most advanced metrics and doesn't provide the explosiveness the offensive staff is hoping to get more of from the position. They have to make a decision by March 16 on whether or not to keep him, because he is due $3 million if he is still on the roster at that point. There would be no reason to pay that and then not keep him. If the Bengals let him go by then they would save $5.75 million against the salary cap. I honestly don't know what they are likely to do, because they could take that savings and add another $1-2 million and likely get a quality replacement in free agency. They may also be able to pay less, too, if they plan on using Brown more after he showed his playmaking ability.

Cincinnati Bengals Address Trenches, But Pass on Top Defensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft

"After watching Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, I'm afraid I might have Guyton too low here," Edholm wrote. "He's not the most experienced tackle in this class, but the Oklahoma product has more upside than a few linemen I have going earlier. Wide receiver could wind up being a need for Cincinnati, especially if Tee Higgins leaves in free agency. But if Jonah Williams departs, offensive tackle might be a more pressing need."

Cincinnati Bengals Pick LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., Texas Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders in ESPN's Latest 2024 Mock Draft

"The Bengals enter an offseason in which both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are free agents at wide receiver," Miller wrote. "If Higgins should price himself out of Cincinnati's budget, Thomas is an ideal replacement. He snagged 17 touchdowns in 2023, leading the nation in the category while showing excellent length and great ball-tracking skills. Thomas is raw as a route runner, but operating opposite former LSU star Ja'Marr Chase would help him acclimate to the pro game."