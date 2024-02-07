Chad Johnson claims he’s now a coach on the Raiders staff

First Antonio Pierce, the newest head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, hired former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis to be his assistant head coach.

Then, former Bengals offensive coordinator and assistant coach Hue Jackson interviewed for an offensive staff position with the Raiders.

Now, legendary Bengals wide receiver and Ring of Honor inductee Chad Johnson claims he wants to be on the coaching staff as well.

It all started with a tweet Johnson sent out to his 3.1 million followers that he was having dinner with the new Raiders coach and would use the occasion to work his way onto the team’s coaching staff.

Having dinner with Antonio Pierce & I’m going to ask for a job with the Raiders in some capacity to help diversify my portfolio/resume, this would be my 39th job if all goes well — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 7, 2024

He later followed up with a photo of the two at dinner and made a claim he was hired.

It may be true, it may not be. What I do know is if the Raiders do hire Jackson and Johnson to join Marvin, three of the main pillars of some of the most explosive offenses in Bengals history would be working together once again.

All they need now is a certain 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback with concrete shoes and a howitzer arm to join, and the 2000s Bengals will be recreated in silver and black.

Who Dey!