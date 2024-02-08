2023 Bengals Position Review: Linebackers

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacking corps has what it takes to anchor a championship defense, but they need to get their consistency back.

Key Players

Germaine Pratt

Logan Wilson

Akeem Davis-Gaither

2023 Review

Logan Wilson is a stud who led the team in tackles and was tied with Cam Taylor-Britt for the team lead in interceptions. He is a versatile linebacker who can play on every down and wears the green dot as the defensive signal caller.

And yet, this season showed us that Germaine Pratt is the most important player on the defense. The defense goes as he goes. When he was on his game, the defense was exceptional. When he had a bad game, they all had a bad game.

2024 Outlook

With all the concern over-extending the team’s offensive stars, no one would have predicted that the Bengals would resign Pratt to a long-term deal and extend Wilson in the same offseason, but it happened.

Clearly, they believe in this pair as foundational pieces of the defense. Wilson needs to stay healthy, and Pratt needs to be a contract-year Pratt for this defensive unit to get its groove back.

Behind Wilson, they had the talented Akeem Davis-Gaither, who gets some situational work, and Markus Bailey, who has filled in well when others have been injured. Unfortunately, both could be hitting the free agent market this spring, making linebacker a sneaky need in Cincinnati.