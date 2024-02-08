Bengals News (2/8): Media still high on Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's Bengals Remain A Favorite Of NFL Pundits: 'Right Back In The Mix'

"Most of us who played the game or the position think Joe is one of the top three quarterbacks in the league when he's at his finest," said Boomer Esiason. "The future is obviously bright."

Georgia Bulldogs Tight End Brock Bowers Reveals Preferred Destination in 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is considered the top tight end in this year's class, and while some fans may be hoping that he falls to the Bengals at No. 18, he's hoping to land elsewhere.

Bengals tabbed as a good fit for underrated free agent

Should the Bengals go after this free agent?

Bengals news: Ja’Marr Chase, Peyton Manning comments, QB coach update

The latest Bengals news items and notes to know.

Bengals become masters in trench warfare by nailing recent two-round NFL mock draft

Cincinnati needs help up front on both sides of the ball.

Pending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor's desire to join Bengals continues to strengthen

Eluemunor went out of his way to stand for Joe Burrow. Will he be blocking for him next season too?

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase gets major respect from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes name-dropped Chase during Super Bowl Opening Night.

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Appears in BodyArmor Super Bowl Commercial

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he will be on the same channel as part of BodyArmor's latest ad for the big game.

Ja’Marr Chase miked up: Hear the Bengals WR’s exchange with ex-teammate Jessie Bates

Chase took the camera after his touchdown catch from Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Chase’s second TD of the game.

Super Bowl 2024 picks: Experts predict 49ers-Chiefs score, MVP

ESPN's NFL writers, analysts and reporters make Super Bowl LVIII predictions. Which team do they think will win?

Patriots' Eliot Wolf expected to be in charge of personnel department

Eliot Wolf is expected to be in charge of the personnel department, with control of the 53-man roster while working closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo, NFL network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

NFL, USAA announce Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona as recipient of 13th annual Salute to Service Award

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service Partner, named Joe Cardona, long snapper for the New England Patriots, as the recipient of the 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Andy Dickerson will be Browns offensive line coach

The Browns have found Bill Callahan's replacement as their offensive line coach.

Players on the 49ers and Chiefs are barred from gambling in Vegas, until the game ends

The NFL strictly prohibits everyone in Las Vegas on official Super Bowl business — including 49ers and Chiefs players — from doing any kind of gambling at all.

Greg Roman agrees to deal to become Chargers offensive coordinator

Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are back together.