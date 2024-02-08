Bengals among the NFL teams best set up for the future

Per Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness, only four NFL teams are set up better for the future than the Cincinnati Bengals.

Evaluating the team’s cap-space situation along with the pieces in play, McGuinness ranked the Bengals fifth in his list of the top five teams ‘best setup for the future.’

Here’s what McGuinness had to say.

“While the Bengals have quarterback Joe Burrow on a long-term contract extension, his $29.7 million cap number in 2024 doesn’t prohibit them from being aggressive this offseason,” McGuinness wrote. They do, however, have a contract extension for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the horizon, so any free agency swings may need to be short-term moves. This cap space could allow Cincinnati to bring back interior defender D.J. Reader and wide receiver Tee Higgins in an attempt to make another run at the Super Bowl.”

The Bengals will have $59.4 million in cap space this offseason, ranking fourth in the NFL only behind the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots.

The only four teams McGuinness ranked ahead of the Bengals are the Houston Texans, Commanders, Titans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Of course, it’s going to be an offseason where a lot of money likely gets spent by the Bengals. Between a potential Ja’Marr Chase extension and Tee Higgins maybe getting the franchise tag, that’s a good chunk of money right there.

Hopefully, there’s enough leftover to upgrade the offensive line and maybe add a decent tight end.