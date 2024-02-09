Bengals News (2/9): Coaching staff shakeup

Bengals Hire Justin Rascati as Pass Game Coordinator, Promote Kragthorpe and Kovacs to Position Coaches

Rascati comes to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the past two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach.

PFF Names Cincinnati Bengals as Top Landing Spot For Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs

Cincinnati can cut Joe Mixon and save over $6 million against the cap this offseason, which probably won’t happen...unless they can sign someone like Las Vegas Raiders running back Jacobs.

2024 Free Agency: How much will it cost to sign Chidobe Awuzie?

The NFL loves good cornerbacks, and the Bengals corner is one of the better ones out there.

Bengals surprise WWII veteran with Super Bowl gift

The World War II veteran has been a longtime Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder.

Detroit Bengals? Tigers’ New Era spring training hat reminds some of Cincinnati

The Detroit Tigers’ 2024 spring training hat looks like what you might design if the Cincinnati Bengals were a Major League Baseball team.

49ers or Chiefs? Reflecting on Bengals’ history with both Super Bowl teams

Perhaps the deciding factor is Cincinnati fans’ divided loyalties to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end, a proud University of Cincinnati Bearcat.

Five Senior Bowl Standouts That Could Give Cincinnati Bengals’ Offense a Boost

Kingsley Suamataia is going to be a late riser in this class. He has all the tools and traits you look for in an NFL tackle. He is going to be a high-level tester at the combine.

NFLPA’s Howell says 92% of players want grass fields over turf

A vast majority of players in the union want to play on natural grass fields, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said Tuesday.

Niners’ Trent Williams aims for ‘fairy tale’ Super Bowl win

Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams says he is savoring the lead-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl, which comes five years after he had surgery to remove a potentially life-threatening cancerous growth from his scalp.

HS tales of Super Bowl stars: Mahomes, Kelce, Purdy, Kittle

What were Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Travis Kelce like in high school? Here’s what coaches and teachers had to say.

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn’t be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.

Steelers’ Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: ‘We’re not closing the door on anything’

Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II would not dismiss the possibility of trading for a veteran quarterback following Kenny Pickett’s disappointing season.

Super Bowl 2024 betting roundtable: Best touchdown props to bet on

Our panel of NFL betting experts reveal their favorite touchdown prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.