Tee Higgins calls Joe Burrow “one of the best QBs in the league”

Fans around the league are getting prepared for the big game on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Although plenty of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be tuning in, it is yet another season that ended with an injury to Joe Burrow that eventually pushed the Bengals out of the playoffs altogether.

Despite his injury history, Burrow is still seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and has proven it each season when healthy. Burrow’s talent is next level, and it helps attract talented offensive players to come play alongside him. Hopefully, that will help draw Tee Higgins back to the Queen City.

Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase recently joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams, and they had this to say about a recent post stating Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both better than Burrow.

“In my opinion, Joe (Burrow) is one of the best QBs in the league, and I don’t see anybody that is better than him if you ask me,” said Higgins.

“Joe Burrow is going to have success whoever he is throwing the ball to”



"Joe Burrow is going to have success whoever he is throwing the ball to"

- @teehiggins5 & @Real10jayy__ respond to Joe Burrow doubters@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/54WZCnSj4Q — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024

Higgins is entering free agency this offseason. With connections to the Titans and plenty of teams looking for a No. 1 receiver, Higgins would have his pick of teams to join this offseason if he hits free agency, though it looks like there’s a good chance he gets the franchise tag.

Will his relationship with Burrow and wanting to play with one of the best QBs in the league win out in the decision-making process? We can only hope.