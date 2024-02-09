Anthony Munoz says momentum is on Willie Anderson’s side for 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

After his third straight trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame finals, Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson fell short of being inducted yet again.

On the bright side, this was the closest Anderson has been to being inducted on his three trips.

Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz believes that Anderson’s time will come sooner rather than later.

“I think he’ll get in at some point. There is momentum building for him. There should be momentum building for him,” Munoz said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Anderson shared his disappointment after not being inducted saying, “It’s an emotional ride every year. Guys have done it longer than me. I try to be a good sport about it and be as patient as I can. I’m happy for the guys who made it because I know how big of a deal it is … It’s a big night for their family, friends, teammates, and the people pulling for them. We’ll keep waiting and go on to next year.”

The drought for a right tackle being inducted is now 18 years, but this is the first time an offensive lineman hasn’t been inducted in the last seven years.

Munoz shared his opinion on the right tackle in the HOF, “Willie is the only one who has been worthy. If a guy is worthy, he’s worthy. Had he been at right guard, he would have been worthy.”

Although Anderson is disappointed... again... the chances of him getting inducted are rising each year, and 2025 could be the magic number.