Zac Taylor says Bengals are re-evaluating everything after last season

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set for free agency and the NFL Draft as they look to improve their roster in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl next season.

On Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor spoke at the combine and talked about how they are reevaluating everything after last season.

“When you go 9-8, you can’t walk away feeling like anything is good enough. It’s created new urgency within our coaching staff, our players. That wasn’t good enough. Everything we were doing, we have to re-evaluate and get a little uncomfortable,” said Taylor.

Obviously, the Bengals were without star quarterback Joe Burrow for a lot of last season, but there are areas where the team can improve heading into next season.

It will be interesting to see the moves Cincinnati makes this offseason as they prepare for 2024, and that starts with free agency, which begins March 13th.