Bengals meet with Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

The NFL Combine is underway as the Cincinnati Bengals and teams across the league flock to Indianapolis to evaluate the upcoming rookie class.

With plenty of talent across the board, the Bengals will be drafting in a unique spot after some injuries derailed this past season. Selecting at No. 18 in the NFL Draft, there have been plenty of potential players thrown out as to who the front office will target with the pick in late April.

Could it be an offensive lineman? A tight end? Will they choose someone on defense?

A new name has during the combine, as Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson spoke about a meeting he has had with Cincinnati.

Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson on meeting with the Bengals at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/DJJ1ifc9ET — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) February 28, 2024

Robinson decided to leave Penn State after his junior campaign this past season and put up some solid numbers for a good Nittany Lion defense. He finished the year with 15 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.

The Bengals are setting pretty well in the pass rush game at the moment with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, but adding some more speed off the edge is never a bad thing. Especially with the chance for him to develop alongside those guys, it could be a pick worth monitoring.

At the moment, Robinson is slated to go anywhere from the late first round through the second. With some good athletic scores on Thursday, the drills could push him over the top for some teams.

We will have to wait and see if the Bengals are one of them.