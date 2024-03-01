Bengals News (3/1): Joe Burrow Begins Offseason Workouts

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Has Started 2024 Offseason Training Program

The Bengals franchise quarterback is back at Black Sheep Performance Center in Cincinnati, working hard this offseason. Check out Joe Burrow and other NFL players going through workouts as winter starts to wind down.

Combine Quick Hits: Lou Anarumo Vows Bengals Defense Returns With Vengeance; Communication At Heart of D's Offseason Improvements

"First of all, it was a blowout, so I was actually in the game," said Kovacs, who played in 28 of them during a three-year career primarily on special teams. "I think he called Cover 2, but the signal from the sideline looked like Cover Zero, so I'm getting ready to blitz when I realized at the last second it was Cover 2 and Lou was yelling like he does, 'We're in 2, We're in 2.'

Combine Quick Hits: Frank (Pollack) Tackle Talk For Bengals; A Great Joe Burrow Yarn And Bonding With Your QB

"You can argue and debate how those five guys were ranked," Pollack said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. "They were all worthy of an early first-round pick. I think this year seems to be shaking out to a similar year."

Throwback: Paul Brown, the Combine, and The 40 Yard Dash

"He made it 40 yards because he thought that was the longest anyone had to run on a football field for the most part," Mike Brown says. "Running 60, 80, 100 yards happens every once in a while. What counts is immediate speed."

Combine Quick Hits: Simmons Eyes Adding A Punter, But Has 'Good Feeling' About Robbins; Bengals Get A New, Fiery Assistant

"I think he evolved some. I certainly think there's still a lot of meat left on the bone for him," Simmons said. "If you go back and look statistically where his rookie year was and comparison like what Kevin Huber's was, it's still better. I think I don't want to overreact here. I think that's part of my job is to help develop him and make him better. I think you can do that. I think he has the right mindset. He's very open to that when we bring up techniques we might want to change a little bit to help that production. It's certainly an area we've got to get better at quickly."

2024 NFL mock draft: Bengals get risky after OL run in 1st-round projections

The question, of course, is who might actually be available to the Bengals at No. 18. Some of that hinges on how other teams approach the draft, which includes runs at certain positions on the podium.

Giovani Bernard, former NFL RB, announces death of newborn son

"You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken too daily and prayed for by many. Your heart was strong and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you," the post read. "We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together. The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions. From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness.

F- Grades and How the Cincinnati Bengals Scored So Awfully on NFLPA Report Cards

The treatment of families issue was a big point last year, with players criticizing the team for not having a warm and safe family room as most teams do, while also reporting that their wives have sat on public restroom floors to nurse their babies.

Florida State Defensive Tackle Braden Fiske Emerges as Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target

The Florida State product put on a show at the 2024 NFL Combine. He weighed in at 292 pounds, but tested like an elite athlete, ranking sixth out of 1,620 defensive tackle prospects in Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

Changes coming to Bengals’ running back room?

His role with the team continues to be a talking point one year later, as the Bengals evaluate their roster ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin did not shed any light on the organization’s plans at that position when asked about it at the NFL Combine this week.

Tee Higgins trade now possibility for Bears after Bengals GM leaves door open

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins last week, locking him in for $21.816 million in 2024. But while the Bengals tagged Higgins, Tobin left the door open for a potential trade. Yes, the Bengals want to keep Higgins and need to prioritize maximizing as much of quarterback Joe Burrow's prime as they can. But with Burrow's cap hit set to approach $50 million in 2025 and Ja'Marr Chase in search of a long-term extension, Higgins might eventually be the odd man out in Cincinnati.

Zac Taylor reflects on Ja'Marr Chase vs. Penei Sewell debate and why the Bengals drafted the former - A to Z Sports

Chase has dominated for the Bengals while Sewell has become an All-Pro right tackle for the Detroit Lions. What once seemed like a coin-flip decision has shown both sides to be right. But Taylor and the Bengals had clear reasoning to go in the direction they chose.