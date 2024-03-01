Noah Fant pegged to the Bengals by ESPN as a key potential free agency signing

Tight end has been a revolving door for the Cincinnati Bengals over the last few seasons. After CJ Uzomah left in free agency, the Bengals signed Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal, which worked out well for both sides.

Then they signed Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year deal, and things did not work out. The coaches aren’t happy with the fact their star quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t had a single person to target at tight end outside Drew Sample, and they’re surely looking to change that.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz selected an impact free agent for each team, and for the Bengals, he chose the former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant.

“Fant has never quite lived up to expectations as a first-rounder, but that’s more an issue of usage than efficiency,” Schatz wrote. “Fant has put up positive DYAR in all five of his NFL seasons, and he ranked ninth among qualifying tight ends in receiving DVOA this past season. Every tight end on the Bengals’ roster is a free agent, so they’ll need to address the position in free agency and the draft. Imagine what quarterback Joe Burrow could get out of Fant’s first-round talent.”

Fant spent the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos before he was shipped off to Seattle as part of the compensation for the Russell Wilson trade. Over his five-year career, he has caught 252 passes for 2,805 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 126 first downs.

He likely wouldn’t command the most money of free agent tight ends and could help the Bengals by giving Burrow a reliable target at the position for multiple years, providing stability to the offense. Signing a tight end of Fant’s caliber also eliminates the need to draft a tight end unless they really want to.

What do you think? Would you like it if Fant was signed by the Bengals in free agency?