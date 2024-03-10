Defensive free agent targets for the Bengals

After underperforming in 2023, the Bengals may be looking to make a few tweaks to their defense. Here are a few possibilities.

Defensive Line

The Bengals could need to add an interior pass rusher, but Christian Wilkins will be way out of their price range, and the Bengals will likely focus their max deals on pass-catchers. They might be better off looking in the draft.

They are also facing the very real possibility of losing their defensive anchor in DJ Reader. Despite being a few years older than Reader, I think Buffalo’s DaQuan Jones is the best candidate in free agency to replace him. He is a dependable run-stuffer who could fill the role admirably.

Another player I could see them taking a flyer on is Javon Kinlaw. The former first-round pick never reached his potential in San Francisco. Perhaps a move back east would help him blossom.

With Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai climbing the developmental pipeline, it’s unlikely that the Bengals will look to add a defensive end, but one name that stands out to me as a fit is AJ Epenesa. He fits the Bengals model of containing pass-rushers who are strong run defenders and will only be 26 next season.

Defensive Backs

The Bengals have young talent who they believe in throughout the defensive backfield, but the lack of savvy veteran experience, particularly at the safety position, may have contributed to their problems last season.

There are a lot of big-name safeties set to hit the market, including Justin Simmons and Jamal Adams, but I just can’t see them being in play for the Bengals.

Geno Stone is another big name at only 24 and coming off his best season, he fits the profile of what the Bengals look for in free agency. Stone is a smart player and a ball hawk who could help to give the Bengals leadership they are lacking at safety. Of course, with the Seahawks in the market for a safety and Stone’s old coordinator in place as their new head coach, Seattle seems like a likely landing spot.

Another young ascending player who is less talked about is Miami’s Brandon Jones. Jones only made six starts for the Dolphins a year ago but still managed to get two interceptions and 48 tackles. The soon-to-be twenty-six-year-old has had the same number of starts in the past three seasons and has shown steady improvement every season.

If they are looking for a veteran experience and don’t mind someone who is a little long in the tooth, former Eagle and one-time Titan interception machine Kevin Byard would be a great fit, and the state of the safety market is likely to make him much more affordable than he should be. 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson is entering his mid-30s but still has some gas in the tank. After starting his career in Cleveland, maybe he’d like to end it on the good side of Ohio.

The Bengals drafted cornerbacks in the second round of each of the last two drafts. While DJ Turner had some struggles as a rookie, he showed great promise and improvement throughout the year. In short, I don’t think they are ready to give up on him, and a move inside isn’t going to happen with Mike Hilton still under contract. Still, it would make sense to bring in a relatively cheap veteran as an insurance policy. An Eli Apple type, like, oh, I don’t know, Eli Apple. Just kidding, while he is available, I think a reunion is unlikely.

Sean Murphy-Bunting’s name has been thrown around a lot, but I could also see Ronald Darby being in the equation. Rock Ya-Sin and Adoree’ Jackson are both just shy of 30 and former high-picks who have never really reached their potential. That is kind of the Bengals’ jam.